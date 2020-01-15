advertisement

The Separate Cinema Archive is the world’s most important archive of artifacts related to African American film history.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, currently under construction in Los Angeles’s Exposition Park, has announced the acquisition of the Separate Cinema Archive, the most important archive for African-American film history, which contains more than 37,000 rare items from 1904 to 2019.

This includes a large selection of original film posters, film stills, advertising material, scripts, lobby cards, an extensive reference library and much more.

The impressive collection was founded by John Duke Kisch in 1972 and shows works by almost all the great Afro-American film personalities from the beginnings of cinema to the present day. It is an indispensable resource for the study and contextualization of African American art and cultural history.

The name “separate cinema” refers to the “racing films” that were distributed in the first half of the 20th century with purely black actors. They were produced outside of the mainstream and were practically an analog industry of black films that had their own stars and traditions and were shown in separate theaters across the country.

The archive is therefore an important addition to the museum’s growing collection, which will enable it to present a more comprehensive story about the production and distribution of feature films.

Before the acquisition of the Lucas Museum, the archive could be seen in traveling exhibitions, at film festivals and in art institutions, as well as in a book published by Kisch in 2014.

“With original film posters, photographs and other archive materials – including for ‘The Wiz’ and ‘Do the Right Thing’ – the separate film archive offers film scientists not only incredible research opportunities, but also an important basis for discussions about the inspiring stories of African-American perspectives the film will be shown, ”said Sandra Jackson-Dumont, director and CEO of the Lucas Museum.

To celebrate this acquisition, the museum has also partnered with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), which will be shown on February 8, 2020 as part of Black History Month.

The event, which will take place at the Cinemark Theater at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, will include a family-friendly afternoon screening of “The Wiz” (1978) and an evening screening of “Do the Right Thing” (1989). Immediately afterwards there is a conversation with the author, scholar and Turner Classic Movies presenter Jacqueline Stewart with Ryan Linkof, curator of the Lucas Museum, about the filmmakers’ discussion of race issues in the narrative of the “American Dream”. ”Throughout cinema history.

“It is exciting to celebrate Black History Month by introducing the important Separate Cinema Archive and showing these two legendary films before our museum opens,” said Jackson-Dumont.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, founded by George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson, presents a permanent collection and changing exhibitions for a wide audience.

The museum, designed by renowned architect Ma Yansong of MAD Architects, will offer new public green spaces, state-of-the-art theaters and numerous rooms for events, education, restaurants and retail.

Completion is expected in early 2021.

