The Australian Lucas Herbert defeated the South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a play-off and won his first title at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The pair had ended a tie against nine under par after matching the last 68 rounds. The lowest scores of the day were difficult to achieve with a gusty wind.

On a brutally arduous day in the desert wind, British Open champion Shane Lowry signed a final round of 74 in which he still ended in a tie for 11th place out of four. This was the difficulty of the conditions.

The Offalyman started with three bogies in its first four holes, but stabilized the ship with a series of stones before building an Eagle Three on Par 5 13. He would return these two shots directly on bogies on the 14th and 15th, but a birdie on the penultimate hole crowned a solid week.

Previously, Pádraig Harrington signed for the same result to end in a 50th tie over par five.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau was in the lead after a birdie on the 13th, but ended each of the last four holes with a tie as an eighth.

Herbert, who started the day by six shots ahead of the Chinese Wu Ashun, told Sky Sports: “In the last 10 minutes I was just dreaming. It’s so strange.

“It’s great – just the best ever. I have a bottle of Scotch to celebrate at home in Australia, so I can’t wait to get involved with the boys.

“Last week I was probably 20th this weekend and for the tenth time in the past 12 months I just seemed to be lagging behind and landing at the bottom of the field.

“I was really frustrated, so this week I developed some really good tactics with my mental coach Jamie Glazier and tried to be really positive. It’s such a cliché, but it works so well that I felt so safe. “

Final results and totals of the European Tour Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates GC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (British, unless otherwise stated, par 72):

279 Lucas Herbert (Aus) 69 71 71 68 (won in the second additional playoff), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 73 66 72 68

281 Adri Arnaus (Spa) 72 68 71 70, Dean Burmester (Rsa) 69 68 72 72, Tom Lewis 73 69 65 74

282 Kurt Kitayama (USA) 69 70 68 75, Ashun Wu (Chn) 69 69 67 77

283 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 74 71 67 71, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 70 67 70 76, Robert Macintyre 74 70 67 72

284 Tommy Fleetwood 75 65 69 75, Shane Lowry (Irl) 72 69 69 74, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 69 71 75 69, David Lipsky (USA) 68 75 71 70, Eddie Pepperell 69 67 72 76

285 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spa) 72 74 69 70, Victor Perez (Fra) 73 66 67 79, Jack Singh Brar 71 71 70 73, Ian Poulter 71 73 71 70, Grant Forrest 73 68 69 75, Martin Kaymer (Ger) 72 71 73 69, Nacho Elvira (Spa) 73 70 66 76

286 Viktor Hovland (Nor) 71 70 71 74, Sergio Garcia (Spa) 71 72 70 73, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 71 72 73 70, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 72 72 70 72

287 Kalle Samooja (Fin) 69 74 70 74, Romain Langasque (Fra) 69 69 73 76, Gavin Green (Mal) 73 71 70 73

288 Ryan Fox (Nzl) 76 70 66 76, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 74 71 68 75

289 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 73 73 72 71, Jordan Smith 72 70 71 76, Julien Guerrier (Fra) 71 74 73 71, Thomas Detry (Bel) 73 72 72 72, Scott Jamieson 74 71 69 75

290 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 69 76 65 80, Justin Harding (Rsa) 71 73 71 75, Jeff Winther (Den) 76 70 65 79, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 70 75 69 76, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 67 77 69 77, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 72 70 72 76

291 Danny Willett 76 70 72 73, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 75 70 73 73

292 Robert Karlsson (Swe) 69 68 79 76, Alexander Bjork (Swe) 77 69 72 74, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 72 73 68 79, Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 72 71 74 75, Matthew Fitzpatrick 74 71 69 78

293 David Law 75 71 76 71, Romain Wattel (Fra) 70 76 76 71, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 77 69 69 78, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 73 71 74 75, Lee Westwood 78 68 73 74, Pádraig Harrington (Irl) 71 75 73 74

294 Shaun Norris (Rsa) 69 73 72 80, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 69 73 75 77

295 Jason Scrivener (Aus) 77 69 73 76, Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 75 70 74 76, Richie Ramsay 73 73 73 76, David Drysdale 74 71 74 76, Callum Shinkwin 73 73 70 79, Zander Lombard (Rsa) 71 75 74 75, Sean Crocker (USA) 72 72 75 76, Niklas Norgaard Moller (Den) 74 72 75 74

296 Mathiam Keyser (Rus) 74 68 72 82, Sebastian Heisele (D) 70 69 74 83, Joost Luiten (Ned) 72 72 73 79, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 74 70 70 82

298 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe) 71 75 77 75

299 Aaron Rai 77 69 72 81

