Staff at a Derbyshire company have prepared, bagged and donated their new year entry by supporting good causes across the region.

Colleagues from Lubrizol in Hazelwood donated five garbage bags of children’s winter clothing and five bags of toys and games to TOGS, a children’s clothing bank based in Osmaston Road and run by St Peter’s in the City.

The charity, which supports families in need, has also received a donation of £ 500 from the Lubrizol charity committee, which it will use to purchase items that are often needed, but seldom donated.

Anthea Peters of TOGS said: “We are extremely grateful to Lubrizol for their generosity. Christmas is a really difficult time for many families and without gifts like this we would be hard pressed to help.

“The financial donation will be reinvested in the charity. Sometimes we use money like this for items that families need – like white polo shirts for school uniforms or other items that we are often asked for but sometimes not. “

Lubrizol also helped bring together 120 school children from the city to help raise much-needed funds for young people with limited lives.

The organization has donated £ 500 to help organize the annual Rainbows Carol Concert in Derby Cathedral, which raises much-needed funds for the Loughborough-based Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

The team helps relieve symptoms, improve quality of life, support parents and siblings throughout their grief, and take care of children until the end.

The money was used to provide coaches to transport youth from four Derby elementary schools singing at the festive fundraising event.

Paula North, Rainbows Community Engagement Manager, said, “On behalf of everyone at Rainbows, I would like to thank Lubrizol for her very kind donation.

“Each year it costs around £ 6 million to run Rainbows and without the support of companies like Lubrizol we would not be able to open our doors and take care of the children, young people and their families who need it so much we.”

Colleagues from the company also raised £ 824 for Macmillan Cancer Support by hosting departmental coffee mornings and the icing on the cake was an additional £ 500 donation from the company.

Karen Clegg, spokesperson for Lubrizol, said: “Lubrizol staff appoint a charity chosen every two years and we are working hard to raise money for this cause.

“Right now we are raising money for the British Heart Foundation, but we still want to help the local community and we are very happy to have helped a number of good causes as the holiday season approaches.

“Our colleagues never fail to take over when we ask them to support by donating clothes or pastries and I hope we made a difference for some families in Derbyshire this Christmas.”

