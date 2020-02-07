advertisement

GEELONG’s first rainbow intersection was installed as the city proudly shines before the Geelong Rainbow Festival 2020.

A temporary rainbow crossing was revealed on Little Malop St on Friday as the city prepares to paint a permanent, colorful crossing of Moorabool St in Little Malop St.

The intersections are painted to support the LGBTIQA + community in the region and to improve accessibility for the intersections.

media_cameraOpening the temporary rainbow crossing in Lt Malop St to celebrate the LGBTQIA Rainbow Festival. From left: Geelong MP Christine Couzens, Jo Bangles, Co-President of Geelong Rainbow Inc, Anthony Aitken, Co-President of Geelong Rainbow Inc, Wayne Landkroom, and Amielle Penny, Vice President. Picture: Alison Wynd

The opening of the city’s first rainbow crossing on Friday coincided with the start of the week-long Geelong Rainbow Festival, which celebrated the region’s queer community through a series of events at venues such as Johnstone Park, Beavs Bar and Piano Bar.

“Geelong Rainbow Inc. is proud of this intersection and symbolizes the diversity and integration in our advanced city,” said Jo Bangles, Co-President of Geelong Rainbow Inc.

A pride festival is also taking place this weekend.

