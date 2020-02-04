advertisement

The LSU is all on the SEC basketball ranking. Places 2-10 are only separated by two games. Where are everyone in this week’s Power Leaderboard?

SEC basketball is not as strong as it was in recent years when the league accumulated 15 NCAA tournament offerings. However, there is a parity in the leaderboard that lends itself every week to critical match-ups when teams jockey for their position and try to stay on the right side of the bubble.

When I say parity, I’m talking about a wafer-thin edge that separates half of the league in several analytical measures. A total of seven SEC teams (LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State and Alabama) are between 19 and 42 in the all-important NET ranking.

The same group of seven players has KenPom ratings between 32 and 46, and everyone without Alabama is between 21 and 36 mixed up, according to the BPI. A big leap from the glowing, albeit unpredictable, city of South Carolina has made the SEC even more interesting.

When the league race reached its midpoint, the LSU was the only unbeaten one and comfortably secured the top with a two-game cushion over Auburn and Kentucky. After that everyone can guess.

Some teams with strong overall resumes have had a little bit of a problem lately, while others that have had uneven starts are catching fire at the right time. Let’s take a look at how everyone is ranked in the power ranking from now on, as we are anticipating an exciting second half of the SEC.

