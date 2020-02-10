advertisement

The LPGA Tour has canceled two more tournaments in Asia due to the corona virus, eliminating three of the five tournaments, which are the first international swing.

According to LPGA, the Honda LPGA Thailand planned for February 20 and 23 and the HSBC Women’s World Cup in Singapore scheduled for the following week were canceled on Sunday evening.

Previously, Blue Bay’s LPGA on the Chinese island of Hainan was postponed due to concerns about the new type of coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

advertisement

Mainland China saw deaths increase again from 97 to 908. According to the Chinese Ministry of Health, 40,171 people on the mainland were affected.

The cancellation of the events in Thailand and Singapore is “due to the ongoing health concerns and the latest information in some Asian countries” due to the fact that major events should not take place, according to a statement by the LPGA Tour.

“Canceling events is always a difficult decision, and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and efforts of our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) and the IMG to host incredible events for our players,” the statement said. “The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone who works at the event is always a top priority for us.”

The event in Thailand is scheduled for 2006, while the HSBC Women’s World Cup is scheduled for 2008. They were the backbone of the LPGA Tour’s international events and offered playing fields that are limited to top players, no cuts and a lucrative time for players who have free travel and accommodation in premium hotels.

The Women’s Australian Open takes place this week in Adelaide, the second consecutive week in Australia. The cancellation means that the LPGA tour will be canceled after this week a month before its return to Arizona with the Founders Cup on March 19th.

Two other golf events in Asia have been postponed or postponed.

The PGA Tour China Series moved its qualification from China to Singapore. The research and development department announced this week that it is canceling the Asia-Pacific women’s amateur in Thailand, the first amateur event in Asia that saw the winner win a place in two LPGA majors and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur is rewarded.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement