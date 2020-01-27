advertisement

Madelene Sagstrom shot rounds of 72-62-67-70 for a 17-under-par total of 271 and an initial check of $ 300,000, which increased her career win to $ 1.13 million.

BOCA RATON – After Madelene Sagstroms Putten had a 2-shot lead on Friday and Saturday with 16 birdie puts on the last day of the first Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rio, it was tested on Sunday afternoon in the most extreme conditions.

She lost her lead, but was not impressed by the pressure, and Sagstrom responded to the back nine by using must-make putt after must-make putt.

“Some days you have it and some days you don’t,” said Sagstrom, “and obviously this was my week.”

Her last putt, which she absolutely had to do, was an 8-foot putt from left to right, which perfectly paused and fell on the 18th green in the left side of the cup to ensure a tie with Nasa Hataoka. When Hataoka pushed her 4-foot par putt straight out of the hole, the 27-year-old Swede didn’t know she had won her first LPGA tournament.

“I knew I had to do this to give myself a chance,” said Sagstrom. “I think I didn’t know what happened first (when Hataoka missed her putt) because I didn’t know any other results.”

Hataoka, who lost in a seven-hole playoff broadcast last Monday at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, ended in rounds 72-64-67-69 with 272 goals. Danielle Kang, who was once in the lead, also scored 69 points on Sunday, finishing third with 15: 273. Celine Boutier from France finished fourth with 13: 275.

Clutch Putts highlighted Sagstrom’s nine as the lead went back and forth between her and Hataoka. Sagström, who observed seven of her first nine holes on Friday, built bogies on the second and fifth holes on Sunday. Hataoka’s birdies ranked second and sixth behind the three-time winner from Japan after the first nine punches from Sagström.

“I definitely felt the pressure,” said Sagstrom. “I was shaky from the start.”

But Sagstrom pulled even when she dipped a bunker on the greenside that was shot for birdie on par 5 hole 10, and Hataoka turned around.

“I got the rhythm back on the back nine,” said Sagstrom, adding that after she sank her bunker shot, “Yes!” Said. That was great. I felt a change of impulse and got back a little self-confidence. “

Sagstrom took the lead at 16 after performing a birdie putt on 11th. When Hataoka sank a long birdie putt on par 15 to compete with Sagstrom, Sagstrom turned a 10-foot par putt into a bound putt.

The drama continued on the 16th par. After Hataoka made a birdie putt, Sagstrom sank a 3-foot par putt to run past a shot with two remaining holes. Then she almost got the 142-yard par-3-17. done with an 8 iron. When Hataoka’s birdie attempt slid right out of the cup, Sagstrom sank her 3-foot birdie putt to tie Hataoka at 17.

This laid the foundation stone for the unexpected goal on the 415-yard par-4-18. Sagstrom said she hadn’t hit a solid approach from the fairway and the ball landed on a grass path next to a bunker. From there she reached a rope length of eight feet. Hataoka’s approach was at the lapel pin, but ended 35 feet away. Her first putt looked good, but as he approached the hole, he slipped before he came to rest, and she gave her par putt no chance.

Boca Raton’s Morgan Pressel had the best round of the day, a 6-under-66, highlighted by an Eagle-3 at par-5 place 16, which was the Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole due to its strategic requirements.

“It was finally a day when I did some good blows and putts,” said Pressel, who had come on twice. “My game was a bit rusty this week. I wasn’t even sure if I would be ready for a tournament because it is so close to my fundraiser (earlier this month at St. Andrews Country Club) and for us so early in the season compared to previous years. But I’m definitely happy to be able to get a good grade.

“There were so many of my friends and family that came out to watch. And I gave them something to cheer about that was a little bit more fun. It is definitely a highlight of my career playing here in front of so many people who have never had the opportunity to watch me play. (I am) grateful to Boca Rio for their incredible hospitality and Gainbridge for their presence and their desire to hold an event here in my hometown. “

Pressel, who started the tournament with 75-69-72 rounds, jumped from a tie to 49th to a tie to 19th at 6-under-282, which included Jupiter’s Jaye Marie Green. Green, who grew up in Boca Raton, started the last lap at 7 a.m. in laps 73-66-70 and ended with a 73.

The first round leader, Jessica Korda of Palm Beach Gardens, shot 66-73-69-71 and ended in a tie from 9 to 279. Lexi Thompson from Delray Beach shot 71 to a 15 to 7 tie. Lindy Duncan from Jupiter shot 69 to go down to 2 on the 35th.

