The federal changes that take effect Jan. 1 will cut taxes for most Canadians and affect retirees, recently split individuals who want to use retirement savings to buy a home, and digital news consumers.

The basic amount most Canadians can earn tax-free is rising on January 1, resulting in slightly lower federal income taxes.

The increase in the basic personal amount was promised by the Liberals during the federal election campaign and is phasing in over four years until it reaches $ 15,000 in 2023.

For this year, the exemption amount will increase from $ 12,069 to $ 13,229. This will result in federal income tax savings of $ 113 in Quebec and $ 138 in the rest of Canada, according to the Canadian Federation of Taxpayers.

The benefit will be lower for anyone earning more than $ 150,473 during the year and reduced to zero for Canadians with incomes above $ 214,368.

The tax cut will also be offset in individual salaries by an increase in Canada Pension Plan premiums of up to $ 97, calculated CTF. At the same time, job security premiums will be lowered, producing savings of about $ 20 for workers outside Quebec, where the EI premium benefit will add up to $ 48 for some individuals.

In general, Ontario and Quebec residents earning less than $ 100,000 a year will see net savings of between $ 55 and $ 116, the federation estimated.

Also effective January 1, Canadians experiencing a breakdown in their marriage or common law partnership may qualify to withdraw money from their registered retirement savings plan, without making a tax penalty, to buy a home .

The Department of Finance said individuals who make a withdrawal in the year a split occurs, or in the past four calendar years, can access the Home Buyers Plan, even if they are not first-time home buyers.

This allows first-time home buyers to withdraw up to $ 35,000 from an RRSP to put up a down payment without having to pay a withdrawal tax.

Among other federal tax changes that take effect:

– Canadians who pay up to $ 500 for digital news subscriptions can apply for a $ 75 tax credit.

– Some journalism organizations that operate as non-profit will be allowed to register to receive donations from Canadians who may request the amount for a charitable donation tax credit. Businesses that donate money can also apply for tax savings.

– Two new types of pensions are allowed under tax rules for some registered plans to provide Canadians with greater flexibility in managing retirement savings.

– And, the federal carbon tax is being implemented in Alberta. The $ 20-per-ton tariff on carbon emissions will add to the cost of gas fuels, diesel and heating. Albertans had paid a provincial carbon tax until it was abolished by the UCP government less than two months after the party won the Alberta election in the spring. Canadians in other provinces are already paying some form of carbon tax.

Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press

