VF Corp. shares slide ahead of stock market trading on Thursday after Vans and The North Face’s parent company lowered its outlook for the fiscal year and mixed results for the third quarter.

The Denver-based company saw a price drop of almost 6% to $ 89 from 8:30 a.m.CET. Today, total annual sales of approximately $ 11.75 billion are expected, compared to previous expectations of $ 11.8 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be around $ 3.30, compared to earlier forecasts in the range of $ 3.32 to $ 3.37.

VF’s Q3 earnings per share were $ 1.13, while adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $ 1.23, exceeding expected earnings per share of $ 1.21. Revenue, however, improved 5% to $ 3.38 billion as analysts bet $ 3.43 billion. The company said the sales improvement was due to Vans and The North Face, as well as its direct customer and international businesses.

“Our third quarter performance was strong and our annual results to date are at the upper end of our long term growth goals,” added chairman, president and CEO Steve Rendle. “Despite a mixed Christmas season in the United States, we are well on the way to achieving solid results and are well positioned to continue growing and adding value in the 2021 financial year.”

During the reporting period ended December 28, Vans’ brand sales increased by 12% and led sales in VF’s active segment by 8%. Outdoor division sales grew 3%, including 8% sales growth at The North Face.

Direct sales to end users grew 7%, while digital sales increased 16%. International business also drove VF: total revenues increased 8%, with Europe increasing 4% and China 30%.

The earnings report comes two days after the company announced plans to review strategic alternatives, including a sale, for the professional portion of its labor market segment. The verified business area includes nine brands and business areas, including Red Kap, Bulwark, Terra, Work Authority and VF Solutions. (VF reaffirmed its commitment to the Dickies and Timberland Pro brands, which are not part of the review.)

“The sale of these brands would provide VF with a simplified portfolio of faster-growing, consumer-oriented brands while providing financial flexibility to drive further strategic initiatives and increase shareholder value,” said Rendle.

