advertisement

ARDMORE, Pa. – The death of Kobe Bryant has affected so many people around the world, especially those at the Lower Merion High School just outside of Philadelphia.

That is where Kobe Bryant played. A memorial is set up outside of Kobe Bryant high school, and people come here all day to pay Monday to pay tribute to their beloved native son.

This is really where the legend of Kobe Bryant began. It was here where “Kobe” became a household name for basketball fans across the country.

advertisement

During his final year in 1996, he led Lower Merion to a state championship and was named the Naismith High School Player of the Year.

From there he stated for the NBA design directly from high school, and the rest is history.

Kobe had one of the most decorated careers of any player ever.

For more than 20 years, he won five NBA championships and was 18 times all-star until his retirement in 2016.

So many achievements on the floor, and it seemed that Kobe’s post-basketball life would be just as successful.

There is a common line that everyone seems to say, “It can’t be real. It must be a nightmare.”

As the harsh reality of Kobe’s death begins, you can see and feel the impact he had on so many, especially at the Lower Merion High School, where Kobe’s stardom and fame began to flourish.

40.010174

-75.279656

.

advertisement