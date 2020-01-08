advertisement

White materials didn’t come for Christmas but snow is expected on the South Coast on Thursday evening with up to five inches for this community.

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement saying the rainy region could see snow tomorrow evening.

“With the shift to cooler weather, snow is looking likely over BC South Coast in the coming week. While there may be some light snowstorms mixed with rain tonight, the first real chance of snow spreading high. low is being established by Thursday evening, “according to the federal office.

Expected to hit with the white stuff are the communities on both sides of Fraser – Langley, Surrey, Maple Ridge, Delta, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, Richmond, Coquitlam, West Vancouver, Vancouver North, Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster.

“A low south chase along BC shore will spread moisture across BC South shore begins Thursday evening. With temperatures falling near the freezing mark, a mix of rain or snow is possible throughout the region “

The amount of snow will vary across the region. Current estimates are that the Fraser Valley and the higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island have the potential for snowfall accumulations to exceed five inches Thursday night.

As the rains are expected to return on Friday, cooling temperatures are expected to help keep the snow around.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

