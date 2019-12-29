advertisement

Austen Awosika scored two of his 15 points in a float that closed out a stunning victory for Cal State Fullerton over UCLA, 77-74, on Saturday at the Pauley Pavilion.

Awosika’s hanging basket in the paint with 23 seconds left extended the Titans’ late lead to three points, providing the needed pad as Cal State Fullerton nearly nearly destroyed a two-digit lead in the stretch.

The Titans (4-10), who entered the Pauley Pavilion in a seven-game losing streak, bounced back and forth with the Bruins throughout the first half and for the first minutes of the second.

A 25-7 run that went over more than six minutes put Cal State Fullerton ahead by 14 points.

UCLA (7-6) answered with 17 unanswered points, holding the lead when Tyger Campbell – who scored a career-high 18 points – made a 3-goalie with 4:54 remaining.

Awosika gave the answer. His 3 markers only 27 seconds tied the game, then another by Davon Clare after a free throw pushed the Titans to four points.

UCLA can never bridge the gap.

Wayne Arnold led Cal State Fullerton with 19 points. He was one of four Titans to score in double figures, joining Jackson Rowe with 17 points (plus a game-high 11 rebounds), Awosika with his clutch 15 points and Brandon Kamga with 13. Clare added nine points.

Kamga scored in the Titans’ 14-point lead with 14:58 with 1:58 to go, extending Cal State Fullerton’s lead to five points. The Titans shot a stunning 58.3 percent from behind the 3-point line, more than enough to offset the free throw line for just eight attempts.

In contrast, UCLA went 15 of 18 from the foul line, but shot a terrific 5-for-20 from a long-distance game after shooting just 4-for-21 at 3-pointers in their previous game, a 74-64 loss against North Carolina. Campbell, who went 3-for-7 from behind the arc, was the only Bruin to make more than a 3-point attempt.

Cody Riley and Jamie Jaquez Jr. joined Campbell in the double-digit scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Jalen Hill added eight points and 10 rebounds.

