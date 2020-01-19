advertisement

The election gurus know no more than you who will win the presidency in 2020. And even if it did, it wouldn’t tell you anything about the stock market.

As the democratic primaries break out, stock market forecasters hinder the race for the White House. Will Mike Bloomberg be good for stocks? Will Senator Amy Klobuchar or Joe Biden?

It sounds convincing on the surface. Bloomberg undoubtedly made a lot of money with Bloomberg LP, the software and media company that catapulted his political career.

In general, Bloomberg takes care of the business. Like Klobuchar, Biden and others in the dwindling race of democratic moderates, they have refused to join the progressive demonizing drumbeat companies.

Here is some advice: If someone says a particular candidate (including President Donald Trump) is good for your portfolio, go to the mountains.

Recently George W. Bush has been the most advocate of free enterprise – himself a businessman. Oops. By the time he left office in 2009, the market (measured by the industrial average of Dow Jones) had slumped by 26%. Barack Obama, Bush’s successor, had never read a payroll and wasn’t overwhelmed to say rude things about CEOs. He was loathed by investment managers, and some of them still think I’m a socialist. A little ungrateful, I would say, because under “Comrade Obama” the market grew by 148%.

Bush and Obama each had to deal with the consequences of the mortgage bubble, and their policies were not very different. Any supported bailouts from banks and automakers at the federal level, and any supported ultra-low interest rates and higher capital ratios for banks. Although Bush’s rhetoric and propensity were far more conservative than the Obamas – nobody had dreamed that Bush would invest federal funds in private banks – everyone’s politics was determined by an unforeseen event (the crash) that was more important than the place where they were on an ideological spectrum.

The political inclinations of the candidates can rarely be implemented well in politics. Some presidents are doing things that seem “anti-business” (like George H. W. Bush’s 1990 tax hike) that will help the economy in the long run. Sometimes free companies like the older Bush are forced to intervene by a crisis. And sometimes, in office, they discover an unknown affection for the great government, a la Richard Nixon, who began his career on the far right and imposed wage and price controls as president in 1971.

Historically, there is no correlation between a successful candidate’s pro-business attitude and subsequent market performance. One could even argue that there is a negative correlation, given that in the past century (excluding 2020) the market grew 14.4% a year in the 48 years that Democrats were in office and 10.1 in the 51 Republican years % has increased.

There are two reasons for the separation. First, the president’s four-year term is independent of the business cycle. Gerald Ford, who succeeded Nixon in 1974, did not accomplish much, but was fortunate to take office in a recession. Result: The Ford market grew by 40%. Calvin Coolidge was a lot luckier. He left the stage in March 1929, just a few months before the Great Depression. Coolidge investors earned 230%, but honestly, how many of them got out before the following October?

Second, and more importantly, stock prices respond to variables that are only slightly controlled by the president. This was a great fortune for investors in the prime of Warren G. Harding, whose administration was shaken by a recession and the teapot scandal, but which nevertheless gave investors a positive return of 23% in the short two years. Perhaps the Democrats in the 1920s were confused that the market was rising under Harding – an ingenious level of platitudes and not much more.

The dirty secret is that the market is neither a referendum on the president’s policies nor on the character of the president. Many in my blue and blue neighborhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts have asked, “If Trump is so terrible, why doesn’t the market care?”

The market is not a retaliatory god who punishes narcissistic tweeters. It does not punish the rejected or (except very rarely) the reckless. It is not a barometer of morality.

It doesn’t reward you for being right about Iraqi airstrikes. Until the plane returns to the base, the dealers have something else in mind. And the market is neither a political story nor a story. It is not a stage where a hidden truth finally appears in Act 3 and the guilty are punished. Trying to recognize such a narrative is not a fruitful way to invest.

Stocks are simply discount machines; You set a present value on future earnings. Predominantly, stock prices react to two variables, income and interest rates, over longer periods. Nobody who invested in Microsoft in 1986 said, “Thank goodness, I invested under Ronald Reagan.” No insult to “the gipper”, but it had nothing to do with it.

Microsoft’s revenue has grown steadily in over three decades. That was the reason why the stock was at home. Like any other investment, it also benefited from steadily falling interest rates. (The lower the rate, the higher the present value of future earnings.)

What happens to income and interest rates is more important when you look at the elections with a mercenary jar than who wins Iowa in the democratic campaign on February 3rd.

Investing truths is becoming easier to see on a smaller scale. If you’re thinking of putting money into a new business – maybe a friend has an app – you wouldn’t say, “Let’s wait for Iowa.”

Whether this app is successful does not depend on the choice. It’s not much different for large companies. If they do a good job of selling products and staying ahead of the competition, and if you don’t pay a crazy price for it, you will do it.

Of course, the presidents have a certain impact. Trump’s tax cuts saw a year-on-year increase, but were offset by the veiled Trump tariff tax. And be careful when assigning guidelines to a particular president that could have happened anyway. Before Trump, some Democrats (including Obama) supported a corporate tax cut. There will be less support for rampant capitalism and global trade in the future than it has for a long time. Both parties have become populists, regardless of who wins.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, scares many people. He scares me too. But the party goes to the left. Biden, the front running presenter, and Sanders both advocate an increase in public health services, an increase in the minimum wage to $ 15, a few years of study time, and an increase in capital gains tax. There are important differences, but in four years’ time they are likely to be overwhelmed by events that we cannot predict.

Something will happen to push the market in the next term (it always does). And the president, whoever it is, will have to answer. As wages continue to rise, the Federal Reserve will be more concerned about inflation in the near term than many people now realize. That will put interest rates under pressure. And stocks will start the term in the nosebleed range (24.6-fold result) (provided there is no interruption first).

So I would pay attention to prices and earnings and ignore the surveys when it comes to your portfolio. If we choose a good person for the country, the market will be fine, or as best it can. If you’re still a business-friendly candidate, keep in mind: The most business-friendly and undeniably best-prepared candidate ever chosen was a millionaire, former mining manager, and trade minister. His name was Herbert Hoover.

Roger Lowenstein is a financial journalist and writer. He wrote this for the Washington Post.

