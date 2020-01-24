advertisement

The Dundee entrepreneur, president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, expressed concern over the “worrying” weakness of the companies.

Tim Allan, owner of the Unicorn Property group and president of V&A Dundee, said the prospects for weakening in the Scottish construction, manufacturing and retail sectors have weakened.

The latest quarterly survey of economic indicators for Scottish chambers of commerce, carried out in November and December, showed that investment levels remain low and moderate.

The price of raw materials and the cost of financing increased compared to previous quarters, adding to the cost burden.

At the same time, participation rates are the number one concern of all sectors, with the exception of the manufacturing sector, which cited exchange rates as the main concerns.

Allan, who is also chairman of the Scottish Business Advisory Group, said: “Given the recent prolonged uncertainty and business conditions, these stable results are not surprising.

“The commercial challenges prevailing in 2019 show signs of persistence until 2020 with business confidence at extremely low levels.

“Westminster’s decisive election result has yet to provide the clear direction that the business community is looking for.

“Businesses will be particularly concerned about the magnitude of the differences the UK government plans to adopt between UK and European regulations.

“This persistent uncertainty, coupled with a continued sense of ‘electoral-like’ policy making, has the potential to disrupt business planning and supply chains, as well as having a negative impact on the creation of jobs. “

The survey, conducted in partnership with the Fraser Institute in Allander, showed that confidence in construction companies was at its lowest level in almost three years.

Among manufacturing firms, the outlook remained well below long-term averages, while retailers did not report a festive recovery.

“Extensive rebate periods, changing consumer habits and Black Friday style deals have had an impact on the overall performance of retail businesses,” added Allan.

“The industry has indicated that corporate prices are a major concern and that the Scottish government must take this into account to support retailers and our shopping streets.”

