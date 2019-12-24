advertisement

December 24, 2019 11:30 p.m. EST

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – This is the time to be thankful for what you have. For some, it is surrounded by a holiday mood when family and friends

advertisement

In other cases, it is an everyday thing to live there. Dozens of Colombian residents did this when they faced the challenge of the city of Colombia.

The city of Columbia would like to thank all participants for this year’s # LoveColumbiaSC photo video challenge. Each year, residents are asked to submit photos and videos of their favorite locations within the city limits to increase community engagement.

The time to participate this year has come and gone. However, if you want to participate in the contest in 2020, you must submit a photo or video and label the city of Colombia with #lovemycity and #LoveColumbiaSC

Congratulations to this year’s winners Darren Gantt, Steven Rubin, Sarah Jaynes and Steven Wilkins.

advertisement