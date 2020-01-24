advertisement

When it comes to loving our bodies and who we are as people, it can sometimes be difficult. We are often seen as our worst critics and this could lead to harmful eating habits, negative speech and poor body image. That’s why two women from Traverse City came together, each bringing their own work experience and backgrounds to help other women feel better about themselves.

Erin Goldman and Tara Rybicki created what is called, Love Body and want to educate and inform women of all ages on the quest for beauty in themselves through healthy eating, physical movement and self-esteem. Erin Goldman is a yoga and meditation teacher and Tara Rybicki is a nutritionist and dietitian.

They are hosting a workshop called “Anti-Diet for a Joyful Life” on Saturday February 1 at Table Health in Traverse City. For more information on the Love Body and the next workshop, including tickets, click here.

