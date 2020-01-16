advertisement

Ollie Williams, who recently left Love Island after only three days on the show, broke his silence when he was accused of being involved in the trophy hunt.

Even before entering the South African villa, the 23-year-old caused a stir when pictures appeared showing him posing with dead animals.

Ollie, the heir to the Lanhydrock Estate in Cornwall, has been the subject of a petition to remove him from the ITV2 show, and his presence in the villa caused 231 Ofcom complaints.

He left the show after claiming he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend, although many viewers thought his farewell was really due to the controversy surrounding the pictures.

Regardless of his reasoning, his farewell was greeted by thousands of social media users who criticized ITV for giving a possible trophy hunter the chance to attend the show.

Ollie has now taken up the allegations of the trophy hunt and refused to kill the animals shown in the photos that were obtained from The Sun.

The day after he left on TV, Ollie said, according to The Mirror:

After I left the Love Island house, I became aware of the press releases that are circulating in the UK. I would like to make a few comments on the various allegations and allegations.

I had no knowledge of the stories until I left the Love Island mansion and all performers had no knowledge of news while they were on the program. My reasons for leaving Love Island are as stated on the show.

I have not shot any of the animals shown in the photos, nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter. I volunteered for the conservation and control program for poaching in Mozambique, which kills old or sick animals. I was there as an observer.

I feel very passionate about nature conservation and will continue to support sustainable nature conservation concerns around the world. This benefits the natural world and the animals living in it, even if certain elements appear controversial from an unrelated perspective.

He added that since he is no longer part of Love Island, he will not comment further on the matter.

Love Island will continue on ITV2 tonight at 9 p.m.

