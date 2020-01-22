advertisement

Fresh out of her dramatic entry into the villa last night, Rebecca Gormley overturns everything on Love Island tonight.

In the episode of this evening, after keeping her feelings confidential, Rebecca opens up to Jess and Siânnise Fudge on the boys who caught her attention in the Villa.

Speaking of Callum Jones, Rebecca admits, “People can say. He ticks all the boxes. “

Siânnise says: “He is an adorable boy. He’s a cheeky guy. “

Rebecca adds, “He’s my type.”

Since he’s paired with Shaughna Phillips, Jess Gale asks: “How do you feel with Shaughna, because she is very enthusiastic?”

Siânnise adds: “My advice, if you feel that Callum is more of me, I would probably draw her for a conversation, let her know.”

But Rebecca says, “It’s one person, I feel … and then Connagh. You know when you chat with someone and it flows naturally? He ticks all the boxes, we have things in common, he has beautiful eyes, he is soft, he puts you at ease …

“And I had a very good discussion with Finn. He has very beautiful eyes. “

Siânnise adds: “You must go with your heart and this is my advice to you. Be real and honest with yourself.”

Rebecca adds in the Beach Hut: “Speaking to Jess and Siannise, it made me feel a little bit more confident. I’m not going to tease and play safe or anything. I need to find my man. I have to find it. “

Later, Rebecca brings Finn for a private conversation to ask him where his head is and if he might be tempted by a new arrival.

Finn, currently paired with Paige Turley, admits: “If a new girl came to see me who was interested in me, then I would see that, get to know her. It would certainly be something I would consider. “

He adds: “I’m more than happy to know you and see where we’re going from there.”

Rebecca responds, “Yeah, I’m with you.”

Meanwhile, Paige tells Callum her thoughts on Finn speaking to Rebecca: “If someone comes here and pays attention, their head would be ready to spin.”

And in the Beach Hut, she admits: “I play really cool with him. I’m like yeah, get to know her, find her really funny and find her hair so beautiful … but I play cool.”

Love Island 2020 continues tonight at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

