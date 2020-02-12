advertisement

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu are the last couple to head to tonight’s shelter Love island.

In the episode of this evening, while the Islanders learn that the Hideaway is open, it is Mike and Priscilla who are chosen to spend a night alone together.

Mike admits, “I’m not going to lie. It’s nice to know that the Islanders like me and that Priscilla needs to have a good time together.”

Priscilla says, “I can just sit back and relax because Mike is going to give all the entertainment. I can’t wait to spend a private evening, one by one. “

In the hideout, Mike said to him, “Everything I said, I thought, I feel like you’re someone I want to hang on to.”

Mike and Priscilla aren’t the only islanders to get closer this evening.

The next morning, the Islanders wake up and discover that two people have disappeared from the room – Jess and Ched.

And the couple started early for a reason, because they are enjoying their first date alone on a beach with penguins.

As they pose for photos with the penguins in the background, Jess says, “It’s a good start to the day!”

Ched agrees to add, “See you – it’s nice. I like the way things are going for us. I don’t see anything going west at the minute. “

He adds: “The confidence is there. I don’t really trust people that easily, but I feel like I can trust you. This is one of the most important things. “

Jess replies, “I agree. I’m glad we’re both on the same page with that – the confidence is there. “

And it seems that the first date went well, the couple discussing the question of whether their parents will approve of each other.

Watch all of the villa’s latest dramas tonight at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

Elsewhere in the episode of this evening In the last challenge, “News Splash”, the Islanders are read in the headlines with some words deleted.

They must try to guess which words are missing. Get it wrong, and they’re soaked.

