advertisement

A note to fans of ‘Love Island’ …

If you don’t want to miss the drama, the tears and the whims of the show that sees beautiful young people looking for love in a luxurious villa in South Africa, you should be aware of this.

The reality series everyone is talking about is airing tonight on a different TV channel in Ireland.

The show usually broadcasts a new episode every night (bar on Saturday, which summarizes the week) at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

advertisement

However, this evening (January 22), it is broadcast at the same time on Virgin Media Two.

The reason for the change is that a special program for Election 2020 will be broadcast at the usual place of the program.

Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates welcome the special debate. He sees the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar face the leader of Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin.

“Love Island” returns to its usual place tomorrow (January 23).

Be sure to join us on Twitter tonight for a chance to win Just Eat prizes.

.

advertisement