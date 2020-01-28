advertisement

“Love Island” candidate Leanne was one of the most popular islanders – but not anymore.

Leanne has been paired with Mike from the start. They even had a date together. But viewers noticed that his head was spinning very slightly for Luke M, who is caught in a love triangle with Rebecca and Siannise.

Last night, she expressed her doubts about Mike to Nas. She said she didn’t like him as much as she expected after all this time (not to mention that the series has been airing for just over 2 weeks). She also said that she felt “dick” with him.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rRmU2heGCA (/ integrated)

Viewers first thought that Mike could break Lianne’s heart. Now they fear the opposite.

Here’s Twitter’s reaction to developments from last night.

So, all this time, I thought Mike was cheating on us, but his Leanne #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8R0aOLVo4a

– Neo✨ (@naynayneo) January 27, 2020

Black Twitter after seeing Leanne’s preview tomorrow #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/H09BwiWzrx

– RM🏄🏾‍♂️ (@ OceanDome7) January 27, 2020

Nah Leanne you are naughty … Then step aside and let someone who wants to be with him be his queen! Driving it like that is just narrrrsty #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0kT3wmSJF5

– Sα Ⴆ ιɳα🦄👑🖤 (@ Bhoney1990) January 27, 2020

UK watches Leanne in #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0twDfjgs0m previews

– 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@ KwameAD13) January 27, 2020

All over the UK when they saw Leanne speak “tomorrow night”: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5BPxFZP3Os

– with a soda on the side (@SoupChiken) January 27, 2020

I pray that Leanne’s clip is very strategic and not that it is really trash #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BjwpgVusXA

– Mampho Ledimo! (@ mamphow2000) January 28, 2020

And you were all very worried about Mike instead of Leanne …. you all have to admit that you deserve this photo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CFK77VzZeR

– Decentvibes (@ Decentvibes1) January 28, 2020

Leanne makes massage appointments, gives Mike the 👍🏾 then places him in the high five area, then the same night, she cuddles and kisses in bed, then Luke black appears and she is confused, then she chooses Mike during the recoupling, then says that she can’t bear it #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9kGn73bRaO

– Saad 🥱 (@ supersaadx3) January 28, 2020

We asked for more leanne screen time, but it’s not the leanne we expected to see #loveisland pic.twitter.com/BucMREj7L9

– myself a neegar. (@mobolxji) January 28, 2020

Leanne with this 50k #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IJGjlZnj7K

– African State Of Mind 😤 (@BerberPapi) January 28, 2020

I actually miss Leanne now and her constant change from Mike. He deserves much better than that #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SZZ2I8uAhN

– Jade (@jadeIee_) January 27, 2020

Imagine if Mike spoke of Leanne as she did for him, imagine if Connor had given Sophie notes to say to the new guys like Shaughna had done to Callum …

Girls have crazy double standards lol #LoveIsland

– AE (@AsabulEssan) January 27, 2020

ffs Leanne #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Wf2yxUUo70

– Love Island Banter (@ jojoasp1) January 28, 2020

Who pretended all the time #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0ZzcSxBehd

– JP (@ jackphillips_1) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, two new shells – Demi and Wallace – arrived at the villa last night. They will have some of the islanders who will make them dinner and dessert in the episode tonight after Sophie and Finley made them entrees last night.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

