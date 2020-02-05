advertisement

Last night’s episode of “ Love Island ” may have set the wheels rolling for what’s to come for the inevitable reinstatement of the two villas later this week.

Following a rather hilarious game of hot races in which the main villa and the Casa Amor clashed by sucking their toes and snuggling their faces, it was undeniable that the islanders began to show feelings for the new bombs. Callum and Molly were most visible in the spotlight, kissing twice during the competition – but was it just for fun and games?

Nas and Eva were also overtaken by the competition, the former seeming particularly satisfied with himself, even if Casa Amor finished in second place.

However, the eyes of viewers were firmly fixed on Shaughna who, the first night of the bombs which overhung the villa, decided to sleep on the sofa with Paige rather than sharing a bed with one of the beginners.

Me because Shaughna will sleep on the sofa with Paige rather than with a new boy, while Callum will probably share a bed with Molly and is encouraged to kiss her #loveisland #casaamor pic.twitter.com/5qmmwpWjJ8

– tasha 🖤 (@eds_shirtsleeve) February 4, 2020

By the end of the episode, it looks like Callum has started to realize that Molly had definitely turned her head, telling her that he couldn’t keep her eyes on her as she walked by.

Unfortunately for Shaughna, she seems to be anticipating something that could be on the cards when the two villas become one, once again – Callum returning with Molly on his arm. Here’s the best reaction to last night’s love story.

Everyone when they showed Callum kissing Molly #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/W6Diq23cxO

– Tom (@_TomLFC_) February 4, 2020

ok well it didn’t last long was it callum x well are we surprised that the men of the island of love still disappointed us #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ewYrvlxhS3

– lewys (@lookingforlewys) February 4, 2020

Shaughna vocally insisting that anyone and everyone callum to come back with another girl is her anticipation of the inevitable grief. She knows it will happen, she doesn’t trust him, but she can’t leave him. My heart breaks for it. #LoveIsland

– Rebecca Lewis (@ bexlewis361) February 4, 2020

I can’t wait for Callum to come back to the Villa with Molly .. the lickksssss he’s going to receive from Shaughna on national television are going to be crazy 😂 #loveisland #CasaAmor

– Jack Fowler (@_JackFowler_) February 4, 2020

see me Callum kissing Molly in tomorrow night’s preview #loveisland pic.twitter.com/OPrnuO40Ix

– commentator (@glove_island) February 4, 2020

They should just get Shaughna out of the villa before Callum returns. I don’t want to see his heart / trust tear apart. It’s going to be so badddd #loveisland

– Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) February 4, 2020

Callum will choose Molly based on her feelings and short-term lust, and then find that they have nothing else to build. It happens every year #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YogZiIGFGD

– BbyGurl✨ (@DebbiehAnne) February 4, 2020

Imagine Callum telling Shaughna that he cannot be with her because she is not sexually attractive. Tear apart this woman’s self-confidence #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QKRRLbGzMS

– the.brown.memer (@brownmemer) February 4, 2020

I kinda hope Callum couples with Molly. Simply because if Shaughna will save, the heart will break further and this will make her stronger. It will be a blessing in disguise 🙏🏻 #LoveIsland

– Kady Mcdermott (@kadymcdermottx) February 4, 2020

Callum from Manchester went to South Africa to fall in love with Molly from Manchester when he could just go to China White on a Saturday. #LoveIsland

– Alex SHAQ Shafiq 🐝 (@InkedUpSHAQ) February 4, 2020

It’s time for the producers of the Isle of Love to take a photo of Callum kissing and drop it off at the Main Villa, so it’s time Shaugna can get her ass in speed mode #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nWDxzhoVn3

– 𝕬𝖍 𝖘𝖍𝖎𝖙 𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖊 𝖜𝖊 𝖌𝖔 𝖆𝖌𝖆𝖎𝖓 (@xxlbaddie) February 4, 2020

Callum take it, take Molly. The British recovered Shaughna. Just go to 😔 #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/hFMUoe4WXM

– yoitsthandie (@yoitsthandie) February 4, 2020

We’re going to be stuck to tonight’s episode, which continues on Virgin Media One at 9 p.m.

.

