The twins Jess and Eve Gale, who stirred up quite a few problems on “ Love Island ” last night, looked very different.

The identical twins are 20-year-old Cambridge students.

On ‘Love Island’ last night, they had a kind of fall before choosing Callum and Mike, respectively, in the recoupling.

There was a lot of bitterness in the air as the pair argued and left Leanne and Shaughna single.

As tends to happen with these reality TV shows, people are now looking at the islanders’ past. And it looks like Eve and Jess haven’t always been the voluptuous blondes we know.

Past photos of the two go around and it turns out they were red heads.

The photos were posted on a fan’s Instagram and appear to be from the age of 16 or 17. You can see the comparison below.

Former “Love Island” competitor Alexandra Cane also made the headlines recently for her physical transformation.

