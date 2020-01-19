advertisement

Tonight Love Island 2020 sees the tension between the Islanders increase in the fallout from Friday’s re-coupling.

Eve Gale was the first islander to leave the villa in Love Island’s results last week after a dramatic recoupling.

The evening show follows all the spin-offs.

advertisement

After Connagh chooses to pair up with Sophie in the recoupling, Connor says in the Beach Hut: “I’m so excited. There were so many girls who wanted to know him but he stole my bird when we were happy together.

“He should have approached things differently. He should have joined Siânnise, made his acquaintance, he could still have known Sophie if he had wanted to.

“It’s hard not to be clumsy now. It’s going to be a bit harsh, but it was he who brought it.”

He later said to the boys, “I don’t know if I can trust him anymore. I feel like he took me out. He’s not being honest, as he said.”

Later, when Mike gives Connagh his opinion on the situation – suggesting that he could have done things differently – Sophie intervenes.

She said, “You can’t even tell him that … he left with his guts at the end of the day. I feel like you shouldn’t beat him about it.”

Meanwhile, after the release of her twin sister Eve, Nas to Jess: “We’re all here for you if you need to talk.”

Jess said to Beach Hut, “I’m so blessed that all the girls are really nice, all the guys are really nice, it’s just not going to be the same.”

Later, Jess adds, “I’m going to sleep on it, wake up, it’s a new day, you girls.”

Shaughna responds, “We are like a big twin now.”

Elsewhere tonight, the Islanders get a glimpse of how well they really know each other tonight as they are tested on their knowledge of each other.

Love Island 2020 will be broadcast this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement