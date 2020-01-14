advertisement

The entry of twins Jess and Eve Gale a sensation Love Island 2020.

On Monday’s show, the blonde bombs were asked to choose two guys to pair them, stealing them from their original partners.

Jess selected Mike Boateng, previously paired with Leanne Amaning and Eve chose Callum Jones who was with Shaughna Phillips.

In the episode tonight, before going back to the villa.

Jess admits, “I feel bad, I’m sorry. I just have to do it. But so annoying because we get along so well [Leanne], I don’t want to take Mike from [you]. I’m really sorry.”

She adds: “Do you mean? Maybe we should have a private chat if you want to later. Do you have something to say? If you have a problem, we’re here to hear it. I prefer it to be in the open air rather than in the back. “

Eve adds: “Certainly, I don’t want it to be annoying between us … If you want to have a private chat, I’m ready to go for a private chat if you want to later.”

Shaughna responds, “There is not much to say.”

Meanwhile, Mike asks Leanne to chat in private and says, “I feel like I just have to be open and honest about everything, or it won’t do any good.” It was a good date. I don’t think anything has changed regarding the fact that I want to know you, but obviously I’m not going to finish anything with Jess because it’s only the second day.

“I don’t think it would be right for me to do this to him. How are you feeling?”

Leanne responds, “I think it’s fair enough. Obviously it’s not nice. I do not know how you’re surprised. You said you complimented him. “

Mike: “Yes, I have been complimenting her since day one. I never said that.”

Leanne admits, “Yeah, pretty good.”

At the Beach Hut, Leanne tells the camera: “We are not married. He has every right to know if he wants. I feel that it is respected. At least he told me and he actually lured me into a conversation and all that. “

Elsewhere, with Callum not speaking to Shaughna, she says, “I prefer to find out that it is a wet wipe on the second day rather than the 17th day.”

Callum explains to Eve how to avoid Shaughna: “I’m so tired that I will probably end up saying the wrong thing.”

In the morning Mike talks to Shaughna in the kitchen and says, “I know Callum loves you 100%.”

Shaughna says, “I don’t know, baby. My problem isn’t theft at all, it’s how he handled it afterwards.”

Mike replies, “I thought he would have talked to you before, but I think last night our two heads were confused, so I probably should have waited this morning.”

Shaughna insists: “No, not at all, every girl said the opposite, 100%. Leanne feels a million times better than you talk to her.

Love Island 2020 continues this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

