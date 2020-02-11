advertisement

Love Island’s new guy Jamie Clayton is dating Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones tonight.

Jamie is a 28-year-old recruitment consultant from Edinburgh who enters the villa this evening.

Shaughna receives a text message, inviting him to an appointment with the brand new bomb.

Shaughna reacts: “Jamie, I’m coming!”

She adds, “I said my first crush on celebrities was Jamie Mitchell from EastEnders. “

Before noting: “If he is a scaffolder, I run. If he’s from Manchester, I’m running. “

Meeting Jamie for a wine tasting, Shaughna does not waste time asking important questions.

Jamie then admits that he has thought about what happened during Casa Amor and plans to tell Callum about it.

He says, “I think Nas did things the right way. I think what Callum did was a bit irrelevant. My plan when I get home is to talk to him … I think you’re too smart for him if I want to be honest. “

Shaughna says that Callum ended things with her: “I think he did me a favor.”

Shaughna returns to the Villa at the end of the date.

Meanwhile, Demi receives an SMS telling her that Jamie has also invited her to a date.

Luke M

Luke Mabbott – who likes spending time with Demi – admits: “I can’t take a break from this blunder. A key under construction is never good. I’m very worried about being fair. “

Meanwhile, Demi admits: “I like getting to know Luke M but I’m not going to make the same mistake I made with Nas. I will enter with an open mind and get to know Jamie. “

Back at the Villa, the girls discuss their dates.

Shaughna says, “He was making jokes in return. It left me speechless to be completely honest. Anyone who leaves me speechless is doing well. “

Demi says, “He’s a bit talkative. An insolent compliment and that. “

Eager to know where he is after his date with Jamie, Luke M shoots Demi for a conversation.

Demi admits, “I’m interested in knowing Jamie. I think it would be silly if I didn’t do it. Me and you are so early, I really like to know you, absolutely, but at the same time I feel like I can’t nip this in the bud this time. “

Luke M says: “Obviously I don’t blame you, but there have been two situations where I’ve been in triangles. And sort of the second best …”

And when the pair is kissing, Luke M feels even more confused.

Jamie and Demi return to the villa after their meeting.

He admits: “You are giving me mixed signals!”

Later in the beach hut, Luke M says, “You can’t just play two people and be like the one who wins takes me. I absolutely do not agree. “

Is it over for the pair before it really starts?

Love Island 2020 continues every evening on ITV2.

