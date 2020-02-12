advertisement

Love Island’s new boy Jamie Clayton confronts Callum Jones in tonight’s episode.

In tonight’s show, the new Jamie bomb shoots Callum to talk about his actions at Casa Amor.

He follows Callum leaving Shaughna Phillips for the new girl Molly Smith.

Discussing the fact that Callum kissed Molly at Casa Amor, Jamie said, “If I were to be brutally honest, if I had friends who were potentially considering swinging, I would probably be like, ‘Look man, hold back. ‘ “

Callum responds, “To me it was not a decision -” is it Shaughna or Molly? “- as soon as I clicked, I thought it was good for me.

Jamie admits, “For me, it’s beneficial, I never want Shaughna to go through what she went through.”

But will it impress Shaughna or not?

Or did Jamie get someone else’s attention, when Natalia pulled him for a separate conversation …

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, the Islanders face a whole new game making headlines.

In the last challenge, “News Splash”, the Islanders are read on the front page of certain blank words. They must try to guess which words are missing. Get it wrong, and they’re soaked.

The questions are about people who think viewers might be playing a game, whose mother has been flooded with tears about her son’s loyalty and who may be on the verge of heart trouble because of what their handsome said about them.

But after a few other titles, which suggest that Finn’s head could have turned to Casa Amor and that Callum could have cheated on Molly, there seem to be other conversations to be had.

Callum says: “It’s not good, you know …”

Love Island 2020 is back tonight (Wednesday February 12) at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

In addition to the main program, the Aftersun spin-off series airs at 10 p.m. Monday evening hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

