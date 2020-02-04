advertisement

Callum Jones seems to be in two minds about his feelings about Love Island 2020 tonight.

Casa Amor’s twist continues as Callum – currently paired with Shaughna Phillips – shares a bed with new daughter Molly Smith.

He saw an aftershave put on but insisted: “Sharing a bed means nothing. If you don’t cuddle or spoon them. “

But Mike warns: “FYI Shaughna – she will get p **** d off.”

The next day, while Molly is trying to find out what Callum is thinking, Natalia Zoppa helps by starting a series of quick questions.

And when she asked if Callum would kiss Molly that night, he was speechless.

Later, he discusses his thoughts with Finn.

Finn asks, “What do you think dude? Your head is a little more confused than it was yesterday. “

Callum responds, “Absolutely.

“I just don’t think you can help what you’re feeling. It’s a test at the end of the day. It’s not like you do it out of spite.”

Finn says, “If you feel Shaughna, you do the best. If you feel Molly, you do the best thing for it. I don’t think you have to worry. I bet you don’t weren’t you expecting it? “

Callum adds: “Every time she walks past, I’m like …”

Finn asks, “Do you have this with Shaughna?”

Has Callum’s head turned or will it remain faithful to Shaughna?

Elsewhere on Love Island 2020 tonight, villas clash again in the final challenge – Raunchy Races. And with another party to win, the Islanders of the Main Villa are determined to win.

The challenges are delivered by SMS and the two villas must run to complete the task as quickly as possible.

And as the Islanders are challenged to do things, including snog by age and size, spoon and lap dance by number of tattoos and where their name comes in alphabet, we see Nas kissing Eva at Casa Amor, Finn sucking Natalia’s toe, Ched kissing Jess and more.

Each villa then begins to realize what the girls and boys they are paired with had to do with someone else, depending on their credentials …

As some get nervous, Siânnise admits, “It made me realize even more that my head is definitely with Luke T.”

And at Casa Amor, Callum says, “You have to get involved and laugh, that’s what it is to be honest.”

Love Island will air this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

