Shaughna Phillips admits his feelings for Luke Mabbott in tonight’s episode of Love Island 2020.

It comes just a day after Shaughna had a date with new boy Jamie.

In tonight’s episode, Shaughna admits to her pal Mike that she already had an eye on someone else in the villa.

Shaughna admits, “Do you know who I get along with? Luke M… ”

Mike replies, “He’s a cool guy. Do you think you could possibly go there? “

A shy Shaughna admits, “I don’t know.”

Mike asks, “Have you ever talked to him like that? It is food for thought. “

Shaughna says, “I think since Jamie walked into the villa and chatted with me and what else, it made me realize some things. I think I might have feelings for Luke M… ”

Mike then tells Finn and Paige.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Paige said, “At first, I was shocked. But maybe when you put all the pieces together, I’m shocked not to have seen it before.

“Each time he passes, Shaughna sends her comments, each time he is there, they flirt. She married him in the game Snog, Marry … Pie.

“Maybe the signs are there and we just never asked the question. So it will be interesting to see how it goes.”

And when Shaughna discusses it with Paige and Finn, she explains: “When it didn’t work out with Natalia, I was a bit like, yes …”

Paige asks, “Why don’t you get up to be counted?”

Shaughna replies: “Because I like Demi.”

Paige says, “You know Demi, she’ll understand. You have to tell Demi first before you tell Luke … you have nothing to lose. “

Shaughna about to remove Demi and Luke M for cats? And will the feelings be mutual?

Love Island 2020 will air this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

Elsewhere tonight, Mike and Priscilla head to the shelter while Jamie confronts Callum over Shaughna.

