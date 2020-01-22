advertisement

Mike Boateng admits he’s starting to have “tiny” doubts about Leanne Amaning about Love Island 2020 tonight.

The couple appear to be the safest of the couples present in the villa, but tonight Mike admits his concerns about Leanne.

After making an appointment with Leanne, Mike admits to Connagh in tonight’s episode that he has doubts about how things are going with Leanne.

Connagh said to Mike in the boys’ locker room, “Do you have any doubts?”

Mike admits, “Maybe a little bit.”

Later, Mike asks to speak to Leanne admitting, “I can’t really read you. I don’t know if I’m doing the right things … “

Will Mike get the assurance he is looking for?

Elsewhere tonight, new girl Rebecca Gormley reveals which boys she’s watching while chatting with Connagh Howard, Callum Jones and Finley Tapp.

Asked by Rebecca if her head could be turned, Fin – who is currently a partner of Paige Turley – replied: “It would certainly be something I would have watched.”

The current islanders look awkwardly, but Rebecca shows no signs of embarrassment.

“I’m not going to assault and go with someone just to play it safe or whatever. I have to find my man, I have to find him,” she said at the beach hut.

However, Siânnise develops a plan to make known his feelings for Connagh.

While Connagh chats with Rebecca at the fireplace, Leanne and Sophie encourage Siânnise to steal it so that she can put her cards on the table.

“It’s the perfect time to go see him right now while he’s chatting with Rebecca,” says Sophie.

Love Island 2020 continues at 9 p.m. tonight on ITV2.

The series is broadcast from Sunday to Friday evening with Unseen Bits on Saturday and the spin-off After Sun at 10 p.m.

