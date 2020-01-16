advertisement

Love Island 2020The two new boys are causing a sensation on tonight’s show.

In this evening’s episode, newcomers Connagh Howard and Finn enjoy romantic dates at the vineyard – and there are nervous boys waiting at the villa.

And it’s Sophie Piper who is invited to a date by the new boy Connagh, while Finley Tapp aka Finn tries to woo Siânnise Fudge.

advertisement

Connor, currently in a relationship with Sophie, is waiting for Sophie to come back from her date.

He says of his reaction to the situation: “I’m a little [stressed]. Only because it will just be interesting to see what they look like. I fell a little childish. “

Connor adds later: “Obviously, I want Sophie to be happy, but we had a good thing. I am delighted to see her and see what she says. It’s just hard, right? But if she is happier with someone else, I prefer that she be happy with someone better suited. “

Meanwhile, on the date Sophie tells Connagh: “I feel like I’m happy with Connor. But obviously we’re only a few days away, so it would be silly to shut me down completely, so we’ll have to see how the next few days go. “

Could his head be turned by this newcomer?

In the Villa, the girls discuss the wording of the text and get angry when they realize that two other girls will be invited on the dates.

So who will Connagh and Finn choose for the second time?

The girls return to the Villa. Siânnise says of Finn: “I was glad to know him, he was really adorable.”

She adds to the Beach Hut: “I feel like there was a little spark there. He had something about him and I thought he was really beautiful – so who knows? “

Meanwhile, Sophie talks to Connagh’s daughters: “Let me paint you a picture – he looks like Anthony Joshua’s brother. He’s 6 feet 3 inches, he’s a model, he’s a handsome guy. “

Leanne reveals: “Connor was stressed here.”

Will it be music in Sophie’s ears?

Love Island is broadcast at 9 p.m. every evening on ITV2.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement