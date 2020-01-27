advertisement

An islander gets dumped Love Island 2020 tonight – before two beginners walk through the doors.

Sunday evening, the results of the last public vote put a couple in danger.

Viewers were able to vote for Leanne Amaning & Mike Boateng, Shaughna Phillips & Callum Jones, Sophie Piper & Connor Durman, Paige Turley & Finley Tapp and Siânnise Fudge & Nas Majeed.

Couples Jess Gale & Luke Mabbott and Rebecca Gormley & Luke Trotman were both sheltered from the vote due to the novelty of the two Lukes in the villa.

Host Laura Whitmore walked past the villa when she announced that Sophie and Conor had the fewest votes.

In a shock, Laura then revealed that it would be up to the Islanders to choose which of the two would go.

Tonight, Love Island sees the Islanders decide to empty Sophie or Connor from the villa.

Host Laura asks Safe Islanders to think about who they are going to save.

Paige admits: “Anyway, the villa loses.”

Siânnise says: “We have to make the right decision for the right reasons”, as Mike adds: “We have to come and vote.”

And it’s Mike who explains the group’s reasoning at home, before revealing who they have chosen to save and who should leave.

Later, as the Islanders reflect on the turn of the day, Nas announces that he has a text.

It reads as follows: “Islanders, a new girl and a new boy will enter the villa this evening. Each newcomer has chosen an Islander to prepare their starter, one to prepare their main dish and one to prepare their dessert #dishydates #eatingisnotcheating #haveyourcakeandeatit. “

The two newcomers are Demi Jones, 21, a style consultant at a Portsmouth boutique, and Wallace Wilson, 24, a personal trainer from Inverness.

Who will the new bombs choose to woo on their dinner dates?

Love Island 2020 continues at 9 p.m. tonight on ITV2.

