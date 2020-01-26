advertisement

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones are leaving for their first date tonight at Love Island.

The pair has been paired since the first week of the show.

Tonight they leave the villa to head to a beach to spend time alone and discuss how things are going between them.

Shaughna admits, “This is my best first date – for sure.”

Callum says, “The hiccups came early. The more time passes, the easier and better [between us]. “

“I appreciate it by the minute. You are funny. You are easy going, you are easy to talk to, it’s just easy. You are pretty too, how can I forget? It could be the first of a long series… ”

And while the couple discuss their families, Callum says to Shaughna, “Hopefully you will meet them someday.”

Another striking coupling in tonight’s episode are Jess Gale and Luke Mabbott.

The new couple celebrate their coupling after the antics of the home during the last recoupling.

Luke M says to Jess, “I think we have a good thing.”

The pair share a kiss.

However, there is soon a shock for the Islanders as host Laura Whitmore makes an unexpected entry into the Villa.

She said to the group, “Islanders, I guess you are all wondering why I am here … I have very important news for all of you. The public voted for their favorite couple. The couple with the fewest votes risk to be dumped. “

Laura lets Luke M and Luke T know that as new arrivals, they and the girls they are paired with – Jess and Rebecca – are safe and did not participate in the public vote.

But what other couples will be safe? And who risks being dumped from the island?

Love Island 2020 broadcast this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

Elsewhere this evening, Siânnise and Rebecca clash on Luke T in the fallout from Friday’s recoupling.

