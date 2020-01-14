advertisement

Even though ‘Love Island’ only started on Sunday evening, there are a total of 270 complaints registered against the show by Ofcom.

The majority of the complaints seem to be against Ollie Williams, and a controversy surrounding the photos showing him supposedly posing on animals dead from a big game hunt. However, Siannise Fudge has also received a number of complaints, after comparing Nas Majeed to Aladdin, prompting some to believe that she was engaging in racial stereotypes.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Ofcom – the UK broadcasting regulator – confirmed that a total of 231 complaints have been registered against Ollie Williams, while 36 complaints have been registered against Siannise Fudge. None of the complaints has yet been investigated.

If you think 270 complaints seem like a lot, last year Love Island registered more than 1,500 complaints during its run, while the 2018 run triggered more than 2,600 complaints. In fact, the complaints recorded during the beating in 2017 made the show completely smoke-free, so it just shows that the complaints sometimes work.

We are now betting on the number of complaints that this race will receive. We will say … 1,250. Come back when the show is over and see if we were close.

