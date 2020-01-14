advertisement

Paige Turley and Ollie Williams are bitterly involved in Love Island 2020 tonight.

In scenes filmed before Ollie’s shock exit from the villa today, he and Paige are fighting over rumors that he had chatted with Siânnise Fudge.

In the episode of that evening, Paige takes Ollie for a private conversation to discuss if he said he also had his eye on Siânnise, after a conversation between girls earlier in the day.

“I don’t like anyone else in this villa,” he says.

But Paige calls her denial “an absolute lie”

Ollie insists: “I did not tell Siânnise that I loved her at any time.”

Paige then calls Siânnise to discuss the conversation.

Siânnise says: “It was completely harmless, but I think you said that you had an interest in me and Paige here. I think you seemed to stop a little. “

Ollie tells Paige: “I don’t want, in a romantic sense, for someone else in this villa.”

It has since been revealed that Ollie had decided to leave the villa.

He told Beach Hut he made the choice because he “always loves someone else”.

Ollie explained, “I have to be honest with myself and with everyone, that I always love someone else …

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be a mistake for me to ignore these feelings.

“At the end of the day, it’s Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I continued something with Paige, or any other girl who could enter the villa, it wouldn’t be fair to them . “

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the show tonight, the twins Eve and Jess go on a double date with their new men while Shaughna and Leanne react to being single.

Love Island 2020 is broadcast at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

