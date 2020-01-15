advertisement

Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning enjoy a night in the niche Love Island 2020 tonight.

He follows the new Islander Jess Gale break up the couple by choosing Mike for an appointment with Monday evening.

In the episode of this evening, Mike becomes the first Islander to use The Dog House – a folding bed outside the bedroom – after having decided that he did not want to sleep in a bed with Jess, with whom he is officially associated.

But he doesn’t end up being alone, because Leanne – for whom he has admitted having feelings – brazenly sneaks up to join him in The Dog House, which is intended for an islander.

She said, “I couldn’t leave you here alone.”

Later, speaking in private, Jess admits to Mike: “I was shocked by this strong preference for Leanne. If I knew this preference was so strong, I don’t think I would have chosen you. “

Mike replies, “I sort of weighed it and looked at Leanne, it was like a feeling I didn’t get too often. It was a feeling I couldn’t ignore. “

Elsewhere in tonight’s Love Island episode, Ollie decides to leave the villa after three days.

He said to the homemaker, “It shouldn’t have taken that for me to realize, but I still have feelings for someone else outside.

“I just think that if I stay longer, it’s just that I’m not being honest with my own heart.

“So, unfortunately, guys, I’m going to have to leave, I think.”

Ollie adds, “I think it’s the love of my life. When you have this, you cannot risk throwing it away because you will never forgive yourself as long as you live. “

The Islanders have a group hug and say their goodbyes when he leaves the Villa.

Love Island 2020 continues every night on ITV2.

In addition to the main program, the Aftersun spin-off series airs at 10 p.m. Monday evening hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

