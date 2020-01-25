advertisement

Although his love life has been a fairly open book since his stint on “ Love Island ” in 2018, Jack Fincham’s has managed to keep this bundle of joy secret for a while.

In an Instagram post, ex-Love Islander shared a photo of his newborn daughter and explained why he had kept it a secret so far. “I am normally a very open book and I share most of my life on my social networks. This blessing, I chose not to do so,” said Fincham.

“I’m just a normal geeza,” he continued, “who participated in a TV show, which throws you directly into the eyes of the public … which I will be eternally grateful for. However, I knew that I “needed personal time and to keep this part of my private life to prepare for this new responsibility and a part of me that will change my life forever.”

Although Fincham did not disclose who is the mother or the status of their relationship, he described his newborn daughter as “the best thing that ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the feeling instant love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other. “

From all of the accounts, it appears that none of the other Fincham Islanders were aware of it, many of them appearing to be just as surprised as everyone else in the comments on the publication.

Here is the message in question.

