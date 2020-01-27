advertisement

It’s been a pretty boring couple of weeks on “Love Island” (and as we know, “boring” is the new insult of choice for the Islanders), but everything changed last night. Siânnise and Rebecca clashed over the latter’s decision to team up with Luke T, leaving Siânnise in a friendship with Nas.

In the days leading up to the recoupling, the Rebecca bomb made steps on Connagh, which Siânnise also had in front of him. Needless to say, she is not happy about this and that last night, she shared her feelings.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwlWC-Rp8d4 (/ integrated)

Rebecca pulled her out for a conversation, but instead of cleaning the air, a war of words ensued and the pair practically shot each other in the end. All this to the amusement of the Islanders who did not try so furtively to listen.

advertisement

It was tense as hell to watch, but as the first great drama to start in the villa since the start of the new series, fans also loved it. While some agreed with Rebecca, it seems that it was the Siânnise team until the end.

Siannise, you’re fucking a girl. Put Rebecca in her place #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2jkMmjsxV9

– Stacey (@MyAnxietySaidNo) January 27, 2020

This episode made me love Sainnise! I can not explain it! Honestly, I was stuck on TV. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/88IlpMQ085

– TerryDanielle (@ TerryDanielle1) January 26, 2020

I can’t say if I start to like Siânnise or if I really don’t like Rebecca #LoveIsland

– ░Stef (@StefNeville_) January 26, 2020

BB cream Becky is the type of girl to take a man even if there is no “connection” just because she can and wants to feel more superior to other girls 🤕😂 #LoveIsland https: //t.co/zhUFd1kavh

– 👑 (@ Chloerose0) January 27, 2020

I am taken aback to see that there are people who think Becky is right in this situation. Does this mean that you are promoting righteousness and rudeness? I prefer to be cranky like Siannise rather than a snake like Becky🤷🏻‍♀️ It’s not a pretty gurl look #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9C8VR6Qjc7

– Eda with a G (@taenkoo_) January 27, 2020

Rebecca has great energy from Adam Collard. 🤦🏽‍♂️😩😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Z3xZqh2Nbg

– Alex SHAQ Shafiq 🐝 (@InkedUpSHAQ) January 26, 2020

It’s really annoying to see the girls gathering around this pot of Siannese earth and villianise Rebecca …

Rebecca didn’t even do anything wrong! #LoveIsland

– Benny James (@Beno_ldn) January 26, 2020

Rebecca basically said to Siannise: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JehPs0eUWu

– TEE’LONDON 🍹😎🍍 (@PineappleBAE___) January 26, 2020

“You have been here for two weeks, you haven’t clicked with anyone, it’s not my fault” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/R67b20oxGA

– Emmanuel (@ Emmanue53843407) January 26, 2020

Siannise looks at Rebecca when she was saved #LoveIsland

pic.twitter.com/fRfE49xlwT

– hadley (@ hadley0801) January 26, 2020

Rebecca saying “boring” at the end of the argument is the most 6 year old move I have ever seen in this show #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ADgbfnrBrS

– Pogi (@EllieKath) January 26, 2020

Lets set this Twitter … which side are you on?

RT for Rebecca

AIME for Siannise #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VSAIj0dmS7

– Love Island Reactions (@LoveIsIandUK) January 26, 2020

.

advertisement