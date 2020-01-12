advertisement

Love Island fans were angry after the ITV Hub crash just seconds after tonight’s launch.

The online player, which allows viewers to watch live and live broadcasts, stopped working just after 9 p.m.

Viewers who were trying to watch the opening episode were told: “This video is not available at this time. See our Programs section for more interesting programs.”

A message shared by ITV on Twitter said: “So sorry everyone, we are trying to get everything going again! #LoveIsland”

Fortunately, the problem seemed to have been resolved at the end of the first commercial break, with an ITV tweet: “#LoveIsland fans – try refreshing your feed, we’re back!”

Social media was quickly filled with complaints as the service went down at the start of the sixth series on Love Island.

“itv hub is not working ???? i will miss the love island thank you very much” wrote one of them.

Another posted: “@itvhub just decided to crash at 9 am really?”

And a third shared: “It worked until 9pm sharp, then stopped … @itvhub @LoveIsland”

At tonight’s launch, the first five girls – Shaughna, Sophie, Leanne, Siânnise and Paige – arrive and get to know each other.

Host Laura Whitmore then arrives, announcing, “Girls, it’s time to get together. The boys will come one by one. If you like what you see, take a step forward.

“Then the boy will decide which of you gorgeous women he is going to marry. It’s that simple. So, are we ready to meet our first boy? I am!”

Laura reminds the girls that even if they are married, they can still choose to move forward when a new boy arrives. And boys can choose a girl, even if she is paired.

Each boy – Nas, Mike, Ollie, Connor and Callum – then enters and their hearts beat as the Islanders meet for the first time.

But shortly after Nas received the first text in the series sending shockwaves through the Villa, he told the surprised Islanders that “It’s time to really start the party when two very important guests are about to arrive. ‘arrive #doubletrouble #twiceasnice #gameon “.

The twins Jess and Eve make their surprise entry into the villa as the love game begins.

Love Island 2020 continues from Sunday to Friday evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

In addition to the main program, the spin-off After Sun is broadcast at 10 p.m. on Monday evening.

