More competitors face the ax of the Love Island 2020 Villa.

Fresh out of Friday’s elimination results, further dumping is looming this weekend.

Tonight, polls have been opened via the Love Island app for viewers to vote for their favorite of the current official couples.

The pairs with the least number of votes risk being expelled from the villa.

The results of the vote and the elimination will be revealed in the episode on Sunday evening.

Here are the official couples that viewers could vote for …

Current Love Island Couples 2019

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed.

Viewers were able to vote for their favorite couple for free via the official Love Island app until 10:30 p.m. on Friday, January 24.

Couples Jess Gale & Luke Mabbott and Rebecca Gormley & Luke Trotman were both immune to the vote due to the novelty of the two Lukes in the villa.

The vote comes just after the last elimination when Connagh Howard was emptied of the show.

Shortly after the arrival of the two new Lukes, a text arrived for the villa.

He revealed: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will choose with whom they want to marry and the boy not chosen to be in a couple will be thrown from the island #upyourgame #everymanforhimself “

There were dramatic decisions that ultimately left Connagh single and became the first boy to be thrown from the villa.

Love Island 2020 continues every night on ITV2.

In addition to the main program, the Aftersun spin-off series airs at 10 p.m. Monday evening hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

