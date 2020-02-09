advertisement

More competitors face the ax of the Love Island 2020 Villa.

Fresh out of the heyday of Casa Amor’s twist, another spill looms as the last fast approaches.

Tonight, polls have been opened via the Love Island app for viewers to vote for their favorite of the current official couples.

The pairs with the fewest votes risk being expelled from the villa.

The results of the vote will be revealed in the episode Monday evening.

Here are the official couples that viewers could vote for …

Current Love Island 2020 Couples

Jordan Waobikeze and Rebecca Gormley.

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley.

Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge.

Luke Mabbott and Natalia Zoppa.

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu.

Callum Jones and Molly Smith.

Ched Uzor and Jess Gale.

As they were currently single, the two Half jones and Shaughna Phillips were immune from voting.

Viewers were able to vote for their favorite couple for free via the official Love Island app until 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 9.

The vote comes a few days after the twist in the Casa Amor caused huge unrest in the villa.

While for some couples, the loyalty test led to strengthening relationships – with Paige and Fin formalizing things between them – that was the end for some couples.

Callum returned with a new daughter Molly on his arm, spilling Shaughna while Nas also partnered with someone new, trading Demi for Casa Amor Islander Eva.

Meanwhile, although they’ve only been together for a few days, Luke M and Natalia have already taken the time to pair.

Love Island 2020 continues every night on ITV2.

In addition to the main program, the Aftersun spin-off series airs at 10 p.m. Monday evening hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

