Even though the show hasn’t even aired, the winter edition of “ Love Island ” has its second hot controversy after Caroline Flack’s shocking release on battery charges.

Competitor Ollie Williams is under fire after being revealed to be the manager of a hunting company called Cornish Sporting Agency, which organizes “tailor-made hunting trips to South Africa and other destinations”. However, the website has since been closed.

In addition, the images, which have been deleted, show Williams posing with shotguns and dead animals. However, his friends said that it was not necessarily the case. Speaking to Mirror.co.uk, Williams’ friends said he was “involved in the slaughter of sick animals that threatened the health of the herd.”

Photos of new Islander Ollie Williams posing for Instagram next to dead animals in danger have surfaced. The photos were supposed to promote his hunting business Cornish Sporting Agency Ltd #LoveIsland ☀️ pic.twitter.com/fLi21zEcVu

– Love Island Reactions (@LoveIsIandUK) January 11, 2020

“There is a very big and important difference between trophy hunting and the conversation work in which Ollie has already participated. At no time did Ollie organize or book someone to go to Africa to shoot game.”

Currently, a petition to remove Williams from the series contains well over 500 signatures, the story itself attracting a lot of attention online. ITV, to date, has not released any statement on this subject.

‘Love Island’ starts tomorrow at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

