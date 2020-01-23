advertisement

The boys of Love Island are harnessed in the last episode of the ITV2 series this evening.

In today’s challenge, the Islanders are heading to vers Lads Vegas ’where everything that is going on there definitely does not stay there.

Nas receives a text: “Boys, it’s time to grow up or go home and you can meet today’s challenge, Lad’s Vegas.”

Dressed in Elvis costumes, the boys make their way to the roulette to play for the girls while they shower them with money, which they must try to catch.

Then, it is on the machine to show the force before selecting the future bride chosen for a “Lads Vegas” wedding … it is if they can actually climb the sliding slide and reach the chapel.

Rebecca laughs: “My first real challenge and I’m already” getting married “…”

Connagh teases: “A kiss last night and I had to put a ring on it this morning!”

Leanne jokes: “Yesterday I had a conversation with Mike, let’s take it easy, then we will get married today.”

It’s up to the girls to choose their winner – who will impress the most?

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, there is a major drama as two new boys join the villa.

“This evening, two new boys will enter the villa and you are organizing welcome drinks,” reads a text sent to the girls.

Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott make their entry in a dramatic style typical of Love Island before another turn.

The Islanders are told that viewers have voted which two girls they want to meet newbies for – who chose the audience?

Also this evening, Connagh places Siânnise in the friends area after a kiss with Rebecca.

Love Island 2020 broadcast this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

The episodes are broadcast from Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m. on ITV2 with Unseen Bits on Saturday and the After Sun spin-off at 10 p.m. on Monday.

