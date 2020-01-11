advertisement

Love island the bosses said “the door is open” for Caroline Flack to come back as a host.

ITV previously confirmed that Laura Whitmore would host Winter Love Island in January, replacing Caroline.

Caroline announced last December that she would not present the next series after being charged with assault, pleading not guilty.

advertisement

However, the producers confirmed that “the door is open” for Caroline to potentially return this summer.

Love Island editor Amanda told the Daily Mirror newspaper, “We keep talking to Caroline. We are in constant touch and the door is open.”

The new Love Island 2020 series will start on Sunday evening on ITV2.

It is the first to be broadcast in winter in a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

Speaking to social media, Caroline had previously shown her support for Laura by writing on Instagram: “I’m glad it’s Laura … She likes the show as much as I do … again … thanks for your messages from ongoing support … “

She added: “It’s a really tough time … but I’m doing everything I can to keep my head above water and fix it …” “

Meanwhile, Laura said that she succeeded Caroline for the winter season: “I know she has a solid network of people around her who support her through it all.

“She was incredibly gracious and supported me by taking on the role of the winter series.”

Laura added to The Sun newspaper, “He is a brilliant host and I just hope I can do the justice he deserves while he is on leave.”

Laura will present the main program, which is broadcast every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

Laura will also host Love Island: Aftersun, which will be broadcast live from London on Monday evening at 10 p.m.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement