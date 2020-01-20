advertisement

Love Island’s latest bomb, Rebecca Gormley, makes a spectacular entry into the villa tonight.

Rebecca makes an unexpected surprise arrival as part of a new game.

Fees for the first elimination and recoupling on Friday evening, all the Islanders are currently in partnership.

advertisement

In the show tonight, the group has time to dust off their dance shoes and bring out their most sassantes movements in the challenge “Dirty Dancers” tonight.

Each is connected to heart rate monitors while the Islanders compete to see who gets the highest heart rate.

And the disguise box was well and truly searched, with the boys’ outfits ranging from lifeguard to cupid to a doctor. While the girls were amazed at everything, from angel outfits to sailors to a ringmaster.

It’s a tense wait while the Islanders wait to see the results. Has Sophie’s heart been raised by Connor, Connagh or another islander? Was Callum raised for Shaughna, Leanne for Mike, Finn for Paige?

But there’s a twist in store when a new bomb, Rebecca, arrives to give the guys one last dance.

She immediately goes to the boys and even gives a cheeky kiss to Mike.

How will his performance affect the outcome?

Elsewhere, tensions between Connagh Howard and Connor Durman over Sophie continue.

When Connagh prepares breakfast for Sophie, Connor reacts: “Cheeky buffoon! I can’t believe it, but I saw the breakfast he made and he was dead, he was completely wrong. “

Meanwhile, before the challenge of the night, Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning leave for their first official meeting.

After a teasing that it will be time to get their hands on, they soon find themselves in a massage parlor.

You can watch a first glimpse of Love Island tonight in the teaser video above.

Love Island 2020 continues tonight at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

After 10 p.m., it’s After Sun spin-off with Laura Whitmore.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement