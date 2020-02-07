advertisement

Love Island Australia’s former star, Eoghan Murphy, is back in the properties game.

The 24-year-old took three months off last year to play on the show and to interrupt his real estate career at the Kollosche agency.

“Being away from her (real estate) only reinforced my passion for her,” said Murphy.

“Last year I thought before the show, I only do it because I’m good at it or love it.”

“I didn’t know, but when I was gone I realized that I love what I do and I’m happy that I am able to do it.”

He said he didn’t regret his time on Love Island Australia, but wouldn’t do it again.

“It just appeared out of nowhere, to be honest,” he said.

Mr. Murphy has had several major sales, including a property in Burleigh Heads that sold under the hammer for $ 5.375 million in September and a mansion in Broadbeach Waters that sold for $ 5.05 million in May has been.

In his spare time, he also plays football for Gold Coast Knights.

