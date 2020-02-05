advertisement

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp are the current favorites to win Love Island 2020.

As the twist at Casa Amor continues, one couple seems to come out stronger than any other.

While the drama takes place in the Love Island villa, there are new favorites in town with Finley and Paige now at the top of the bets to be the winning couple and find their happiness forever.

Under the South African sun, the last task for the islanders involved a series of racy osages in the Raunchy Races challenge, but even with finely sucking Natalia Zoppa’s new toe, it was not enough to see her head turn.

While being greeted by the new girls from Casa Amor, Finn confessed: “ Boys, personally, I don’t think my head will turn ” and stayed loyal to Paige by choosing to sleep instead that Paige has decided to snuggle with Shaughna back. in the villa.

This led fans to support the lovers to win the series with the BoyleSports bookmakers reducing their chances of becoming 7/4 favorites from 9/2.

Luke T and Siannise also gained momentum and are now the 7/2 second favorites from 12/1.

On the other hand, Callum and Shaughna went from 7/2 to 20/1 due to Callum’s admission that he can’t stop looking at a new love Molly, while confessing that he is not sexually attracted to his current partner.

BoyleSports spokeswoman Sarah Kinsella said: “With Callum admitting in Tuesday night’s episode that he wants to” tear off the clothes “of new girl Molly, he saw it and Shaughna drifted off at 20/1 from 7/2.

“The new favorites are Finley and Paige at 7/4 after he stayed true to her at Casa Amor.”

Love Island odds

7-4 Finley & Paige

7-2 Luke T & Siannise

9-2 Nas & Demi

10 Callum & Molly

12 Luke M & Paige

20 Mike and Jess

20 Callum and Shaughna

40 Nas & Siannise

40 Finley and Rebecca

50 Luke T and Rebecca

66 Luke M & Jess

66 Nas and Rebecca

Love Island 2020 continues every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

The finale will be released later this month.

