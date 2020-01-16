advertisement

A Love Island 2020 girl will be thrown from the villa in the Friday night episode.

After less than a week, it’s time to say goodbye to the first candidate this year.

One of the Islanders will receive the boot in the episode of tomorrow night (Friday, January 17) after the first recoupling.

Currently, there are seven girls and six guys in the villa.

In a text sent at the end of the program on Thursday evening, the girls were informed: “Tonight, there will be a recoupling and the unselected girl will be thrown from the island.”

Here is a reminder of the appearance of current official couples:

Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Eve Gale and Callum Jones

Jess Gale and Mike Boateng

Shaughna Phillips, Leanne Amaning and Paige Turley are all officially single.

New boys Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp, aka Finn, are also single and joined the show Thursday night.

Although they may be the official couples, unofficially, things are a little different.

Mike shared the niche bed with Leanne despite her relationship with Jess and it is fair to say that there is nothing romantic between Siânnise and Nas.

So who will choose who during the first recoupling and which girl will have to leave her luggage less than a week after the start of their stay?

Love Island 2020 is back at 9 p.m. Friday evening on ITV2 with all the results of the recoupling and the spinoffs.

In addition to the main program, Unseen Bits is broadcast on Saturday evening while the derivative series Aftersun is broadcast at 10 p.m. Monday evening hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

