Love Island 2020The twist of Casa Amor ends tonight with a brutal recoupling.

In the past few days, the original islanders have been spread over two villas with twelve new islanders.

This evening, each villa receives a text, specifying that a recoupling will take place this evening and that they must decide to stay in their original couple or to couple with a new Islander.

The discussion quickly turns to the decision that awaits them all.

In the main villa, Ched said to Jess, “My head is still with you. Every day I discover more and more. My head is the same. “

Shaughna during the recoupling.

Jess replies, “You’ve entered, you’re much more confident. You definitely said it was what I wanted – you reacted to it a lot. I like this. I really like confidence and all that. When we spend time together, it’s different. I am attracted to Biggs, he has a unique personality, he is not what I expected. “

Demi admits: “I hope I will be pleasantly surprised by Nas.”

And Shaughna says, “I’m so afraid of trusting someone.”

Paige replies: “Everyone is.”

At Casa Amor, Finn says to Luke T: “If I enter this villa and she is [Paige] single, I would like to, I came here to find someone and I found her at 100 %. “

Speaking of Siânnise Luke T admits: “It will probably be clear that we are exclusive.”

Finn replies: “I thought that but I didn’t mean to say it …”

As the nerves set in, Finn admits, “I really hope Paige stayed with me – it’s just waiting, waiting to see the result.”

Nas adds: “It’s going to be a fire.”

Meanwhile, Luke M is keen to woo Natalia, but tonight’s Love Island is joking that he “bottles her up” when it comes to kissing her outside of a challenge.

First, he pulls Natalia for a conversation, admitting, “I really love you and I’m a pretty affectionate guy. I can see him going somewhere.”

But Natalia responds, “I just feel that if you rush things, you can ruin them a little.”

In the beach hut, Luke M admits: “I bottled him up with the kiss. When it happens, it happens. Chicken Luke, huh? “

Will Luke M find a way to show Natalia her true feelings?

As the evening approaches, host Laura Whitmore returns to the Villa for the long-awaited recoupling.

Laura says to those who are currently in the main villa: “As you all know, this evening there will be a recoupling. Girls, you each have a huge decision to make.

New boys await recoupling.

“I will now ask you one by one if you want to stay with your current partner, who has been living at Casa Amor for a few days, or if you want to pull yourself together with one of these boys standing in front of you.”

“The boys also had to make the decision to stay with you or join one of the girls at Casa Amor.”

Laura adds, “Remember, Casa Amor is the ultimate test of the relationship. Girls, it’s time to make your decisions and find out what the boys decided to do. “

So, whose relationships have been tested? Who decided to stay with their current partner? Who will intersect? And who will end up single?

