the Love Island 2020 couples are forced to turn against each other on tonight’s show.

As of the last disposal, more couples may be thrown out of the villa over the weekend.

In tonight’s episode, the Islanders are faced with a difficult decision.

They receive a text explaining that they must vote for the two couples they consider the least compatible. They are warned that the couples who get the most votes risk being kicked out of the island.

Couples struggle with the decision, with some wondering whether or not to try to vote tactically.

For Wallace and Rebecca, it’s about trying to stay in the Villa and meeting new people, for Luke M, it’s a chance to try to remove Mike from his love triangle, while other s worried about sending their friends home.

But Jess seems to have the most difficult decision when pushed to choose whether to vote for Mike and Sophie or not.

Who will remain in danger?

Before the vote, Rebecca and Wallace discuss the lack of spark in their coupling.

Wallace says, “I tried to get to know you. There is no spark there. I don’t want to be fake and force it.”

Rebecca agrees to admit, “I don’t think it comes from it. We both gave him a chance. There is no link there. “

But where does that leave them in the Villa?

Love Island 2020 will be broadcast this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

Elsewhere in the episode of this evening, Luke Mabbott and Mike Boateng clash on Jess Gale.

This evening also, the Islanders are launching their last challenge by playing “OKTOBERSESH”.

They face three rounds: First, the boys must throw beer from their stein into those that the girls are holding. The couple with the least amount of liquid at the end came out.

Then the girls have to throw pretzels, hoping to hang them on sticks tied at the waist of the boys. Those who have the least grip at the end are out.

And finally, for those who have reached the final, they must hold the sausages between their mouths and roll on their sides together at the other end of the course. The first to complete all of our weiners victories.

